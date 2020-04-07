WWE Raw Rating Spikes to Four-Week High, Viewership Up

Last night’s episode of Raw got a major post-WrestleMania bounce in the ratings, with viewership up as well. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.70 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.1 million viewers, up 21% and 9% from last week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 1.924 million. The numbers were the highest in each metric since the Marrch 16th episode brought in a 0.76 demo rating and 2.335 million viewers. That episode was the first Raw to be filmed without an audience in attendance.

The episode saw the typical bounce from WrestleMania, a touch higher than last year’s 18% ratings increase and slightly below the 22% bounce from 2018. It was right on par with the 21% jump from three years ago. Raw as a whole ranked #3 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily behind Fox News’ The Story (0.77 demo rating, 5.463 million viewers) at 7 PM and the news network’s Special Report with Brett Baier (0.74/6.053 million) at 6 PM.

The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.78 demo rating (2.311 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.69 demo rating (2.063 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.64 demo rating (1.925 million viewers)