WWE Raw Rating Steady With Last Week, Audience Down Slightly

This week’s episode of WWE Raw stayed even in the ratings, while the audience was slightly down from the previous week. Monday night’s show scored a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.818 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, even with and down 3.4% respectively from last week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 1.881 million.

The demo rating remains at the highest point since the June 26th episode drew a 0.61, while the audience was still up from the 1.809 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Raw is averaging a 0.549 demo rating and 1.821 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.464 demo rating and 1.740 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.