WWE Raw Rating Steady, Audience Slightly Down After Hell in a Cell

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw stability in terms of ratings, while the viewership was down just a touch. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.719 million viewers, per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and down 1.3% from last week’s 0.49 demo rating and 1.742 million viewers.

The demo rating’s stability means that it continued the best demo rating since the May 10th episode brought in a 0.53, while outside of last week the audience was the highest since the May 17th episode’s 1.823 million viewers. For the year to date, Raw is averaging a 0.54 demo rating and 1.811 million viewers compared to a 0.63 demo rating and 2.05 million viewers for the same time period in 2020.