WWE Raw Rating Steady, Viewership Hits All-Time Low

The holiday weekend episode of WWE Raw this week saw the rating hold, but viewership slip to an all-time low. Monday’s show brought in a 0.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.472 million overall viewers according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are dead even with and down 6.2%, respectively, from last week’s 0.41 demo rating and audience of 1.57 million.

The audience is the lowest overall for the show to date, and the rating ties last week’s show as well as the December 14th show for the show’s lowest 18 – 49 demo rating. The show was up against the Stanley Cup finals on NBC which drew a 0.60 demo rating and 2.56 million viewers.

Raw has averaged a 0.53 demo rating and 1.789 million viewers for 2021 to date, down from an 0.62 and 2.024 million for the same time period in 2020.