WWE Raw Rating Steady, Viewership Noses Down

The rating for this week’s episode of Raw held even with last week as viewership slipped slightly. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.951 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and down 1.8% from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 1.986 million viewers.

The demo rating remains a high point for the show over the last couple of months; the last time the show hit a 0.54 (aside from last week) was on April 11th. Similarly, the viewership is second only to last week for all episodes back to the April 4th episode that did 2.101 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 among all shows on television for the night, beating a rerun of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC for the top spot per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.55 demo rating (2.005 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.56 demo rating (2.016 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.832 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.467 demo rating and 1.740 million viewers in 2022 so far, compared to a 0.54 demo rating and 1.801 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.