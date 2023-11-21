WWE Raw Rating Hits Nearly Three-Month High While Viewership Slips

WWE Raw saw its rating hit its highest point in almost three months, while the overall viewership was down a bit. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.459 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 11.4% and down 0.6% respectively from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and audience of 1.467 million.

Monday’s episode had the best demo rating since the September 4th show brought in a 0.52, while the audience was the lowest since the October 30th episode’s 1.390 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.523 demo rating and 1.724 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.472 demo rating and 1.761 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.