WWE Raw Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Rises

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw a minor decrease in the rating, while the overall audience rose. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.53 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.978 million viewers, down 1.9% and up 1.1% from last week’s 0.54 demo rating and 1.956 million viewers. Both numbers were below the 0.61 and 2.23 million from two weeks ago (the post-SummerSlam episode), but were higher than any of the four weeks prior to that.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily, and #2 among all shows for the night behind only The Bachelorette on ABC (0.76 demo rating/3.293 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.52 demo rating (1.968 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.57 demo rating (2.086 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.879 million viewers)

In 2021 to date, Raw is averaging a 0.473 demo rating and 1.769 million viewers, compared to a 0.53 demo rating and 1.792 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.