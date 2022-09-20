WWE Raw Rating Ticks Up, Audience Drops For Week Two Against Football

Last night’s episode of Raw saw the rating slightly rise, while the overall viewership slipped against the second week of Monday Night Football. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.594 million viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and down 6.8% from the previous week’s 0.44 demo rating and 1.710 million viewers.

While up, the demo rating was still down from the 0.58 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the July 4th episode had 1.563 million viewers. The NFL won the night of course, with ABC’s game scoring a 3.81 demo rating and 12.858 million viewers while the other game on ESPN and ESPN2 game had a combined 2.61 demo rating and audience of 7.921 million viewers. Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

Raw is averaging a 0.479 demo rating and 1.785 million viewers in 2022 so far, compared to a 0.53 and 1.800 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. Last night’s hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.46 demo rating (1.709 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.46 demo rating (1.623 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.42 demo rating (1.449 million viewers)