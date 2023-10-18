WWE Raw Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Backtracks

WWE Raw saw its rating go up a bit this week, with the overall viewership down. Monday’s post-Fastlane episode pulled a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.557 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 2.3% and down 4.7% respectively from last week’s 0.43 demo rating and audience of 1.483 million.

Monday’s show was still down from the 0.48 demo rating two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the September 25th episode drew 1.465 million.

Raw is averaging a 0.531 demo rating and 1.755 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.479 demo rating and 1.780 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.