WWE Raw Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down

The rating for this week’s Raw was up against last week, even as total viewership slipped. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.701 million viewers, up 6% and down 6% respectively from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and 1.816 million viewers. The demo rating was more or less similar to the the 0.56 from two weeks ago (this week’s is actually a 0.5567 rounded up and the previous 0.56 was actually a 0.56), while the audience was actually the lowest of 2020 to date. The last Raw to go below this number was on December 21st when it hit 1.691 million.

Raw topped the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, beating out the Women’s NCAA basketball championship quarterfinals on ESPN (0.41 demo rating, 1.703 million viewers).