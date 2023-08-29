WWE Raw Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Rebounds

This week’s episode of WWE Raw had a slight rise in the ratings and total viewership. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.677 million viewers per Sports TV Ratings, up 2.0% and 5.4% respectively from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 1.591 million.

Both metrics for the show were still down from the 0.55 demo rating and 1.757 million from two weeks ago, and were (outside of last week) the lowest since July 3rd’s 049 demo rating as well as July 12th 1.595 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.548 demo rating and 1.809 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.478 demo rating and 1.785 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.