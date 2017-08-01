WWE Raw Rating Up From Last Week

– Raw some some upward momentum in the ratings this week. Monday night’s episode brought in a 1.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.163 million viewers. Those numbers are up 2% and 3% from last week’s 1.01 demo rating and 3.067 million viewers. The demo rating was still below the 1.07 from two weeks ago, though the audience was the best since the April 17th episode had 3.346 million.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1 (1.08 demo rating, 2.080 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.03 demo rating (3.194 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.06 demo rating (3.275 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.99 demo rating (3.021 million viewers)