WWE Raw Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Steady

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw was up in the rating, while viewership was even with last week. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.86 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.450 million viewers, up 2% and less than 1% from last week’s 0.84 demo rating and 2.441 million viewers. Both numbers were still down from the 0.88 demo rating and 2.472 million viewers.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NFL game on ESPN won the night of course, with a 3.45 demo rating and 10.501 million viewers. Following that was the kickoff show (1.45 demo rating/4.585 million viewers), the post-game SportsCenter (1.14/2.923 million) and Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1 (0.99/1.995 million).

The hourly numbers were:

* 8 PM: 0.94 demo rating (2.761 million viewers)

* 9 PM: 0.83 demo rating (2.446 million viewers)

* 10 PM: 0.80 demo rating (2.142 million viewers)