WWE Raw Rating Up From Last Week’s Low

– Without the NBA Finals to deal with, Raw saw an expected rise in the ratings this week. Monday night’s episode brought in an 0.71 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.235 million viewers, up 5% and 7% from last week’s 0.66 demo rating and 2.125 million. The numbers were still below the 0.78 demo rating and 2.405 million viewers from two weeks ago, it should be noted, and the demo rating ranks as the second-lowest of the year behind only last week.

Raw ranked at #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH-1 (0.70 demo rating, 2.303 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.74 demo rating (2.325 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.71 demo rating (2.303 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.67 demo rating (2.078 million viewers)