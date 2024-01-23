wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Hit Three-Week Highs

WWE Raw’s ratings and audience were up to the highest points this week since the Day 1 episode. Monday’s episode score in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.686 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 24.4% and 18.8% respectively from last week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.419 million.
The show benefitted from not having to go up against an NFL Playoff game this week, giving it the best numbers since the January 1st episode scored a 0.60 demo rating and 1.751 million viewers.
Raw is averaging a 0.513 demo rating and 1.580 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.508 demo rating and 1.786 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.
