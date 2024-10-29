WWE Raw Rating & Audience Slip Against NFL, World Series

WWE Raw saw its ratings and viewership decline against Monday Night Football and the World Series. Monday’s episode scored a 0.42 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.401 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 17.7% and 11.2% respectively from last week’s 0.51 demo rating and audience of 1.578 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest of 2024 to date, while the total audience was the worst since the September 23rd episode drew 1.339 million. Raw was up against the World Series on Fox which did a 3.29 demo rating and 13.2 million viewers, as well as the New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers game on ABC (1.20 demo rating, 7.05 million viewers) and ESPN (1.95 demo rating/5.607 million).

Raw is averaging a 0.547 demo rating and 1.683 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.527 demo rating and 1.740 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.