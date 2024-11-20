WWE Raw Rating Steady, Audience Slips From Previous Week

WWE Raw’s ratings held even from last week, while the total viewership was down. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.516 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and down 3.1% respectively from last week’s 0.49 demo rating and audience of 1.564 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were still higher from the 0.48 and 1.465 million from two weeks ago. Raw was up against Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC, which did a combined 3.88 demo rating and 16.112 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.543 demo rating and 1.673 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.523 demo rating and 1.724 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.