WWE Raw Rating & Audience Rebound From Last Week’s Drop

WWE Raw saw its ratings and viewership bounce back after last week’s World Series-related drop. Monday’s episode scored a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.465 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 14.3% and 4.6% respectively from last week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.401 million.

The show’s demo rating and viewership were still below the 0.51 and 1.578 million from two weeks ago. Raw was up against Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC, which did a combined 5.02 demo rating and 20.6 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.545 demo rating and 1.678 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.526 demo rating and 1.735 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.