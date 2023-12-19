WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Down Tick Up From Last Week

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw its numbers rebound a little after last week’s fall. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.562 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. The metrics are up 2.2% and 6.6% respectively from last week’s 0.46 demo rating and audience of 1.466 million.

The demo rating was still below recent weeks, and (outside of last week) the lowest since the November 13th episode scored a 0.44 demo rating. Meanwhile, the total audience was the best since the November 27th episode did 1.884 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.523 demo rating and 1.715 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.467 demo rating and 1.748 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.