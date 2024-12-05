WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Hit Three-Month High Post-Survivor Series

WWE Raw’s ratings spiked in the aftermatch of Survivor Series to hit the highest point since late August. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.709 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 14.9% and 13.2% respectively from last week’s 0.47 demo rating and audience of 1.510 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were the highest since the August 26th episode hit a 0.57 and 1.796 million viewers. Raw was up against Monday Night Football on ESPN, which did a combined 3.15 demo rating and 11.871 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.541 demo rating and 1.670 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.525 demo rating and 1.723 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.