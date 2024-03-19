WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Down From Last Week

WWE Raw’s ratings and audience slipped a bit from last week’s numbers. Monday’s episode scored in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.687 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 1.8% and 3.7% respectively from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 1.751 million.

The show was still up from the numbers two weeks ago, which were at a 0.54 demo rating and 1.649 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.554 demo rating and 1.713 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.530 demo rating and 1.833 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.