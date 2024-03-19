wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Down From Last Week
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Raw’s ratings and audience slipped a bit from last week’s numbers. Monday’s episode scored in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.687 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 1.8% and 3.7% respectively from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 1.751 million.
The show was still up from the numbers two weeks ago, which were at a 0.54 demo rating and 1.649 million viewers.
Raw is averaging a 0.554 demo rating and 1.713 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.530 demo rating and 1.833 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Mercedes Mone’s Deal with AEW, Confirmed To Be Multi-Year
- Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Pulled From Active WWE Roster, Listed As ‘Out of Action’
- Arn Anderson On His Biggest Issue With Marc Mero’s Johnny B Badd Gimmick
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos