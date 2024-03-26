WWE Raw Rating Hits Four-Week High, Viewership Up

WWE Raw’s rating and audience were both up from from last week’s drop. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.729 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 3.6% and 2.5% respectively from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.687 million.

The show had its best demo rating since the February 26th episode did a 0.57, while the audience was still slightly down from the 1.751 million from two weeks ago.

Raw is averaging a 0.555 demo rating and 1.715 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.532 demo rating and 1.834 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.