wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating Hits Four-Week High, Viewership Up
March 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Raw’s rating and audience were both up from from last week’s drop. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.729 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 3.6% and 2.5% respectively from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.687 million.
The show had its best demo rating since the February 26th episode did a 0.57, while the audience was still slightly down from the 1.751 million from two weeks ago.
Raw is averaging a 0.555 demo rating and 1.715 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.532 demo rating and 1.834 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott D’Amore Pushing To Take Over Creative In TNA
- Bully Ray Says He Sometimes Feels Like Cody Rhodes Isn’t ‘The Guy’ In WWE
- Kevin Nash Reflects on Why WCW’s Road Wild Event in Sturgis Was A ‘S*** Show’
- Ronda Rousey On What She Told Triple H Before Leaving WWE, Reveals She Hid Concussion Symptoms