WWE Raw Rating Hits Seven-Week Low, Audience Down

WWE Raw saw its ratings drop from the previous week to hit a seven-week low point. Monday’s episode brought in in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.649 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 5.3% and 5.1% respectively from last week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 1.738 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the January 15th episode had a 0.44, while the total audience was the lowest since the January 8th episode had 1.419 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.554 demo rating and 1.712 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.528 demo rating and 1.852 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.