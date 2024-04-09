wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating Hits Nearly Five-Year High, Viewership Best In Four Years
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
The Raw after WrestleMania 40 hit its highest rating and audience points in well over four years. Monday’s episode scored a 0.83 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.352 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 40.6% and 32.4% respectively from last week’s 0.59 demo rating and audience of 1.784 million.
The show’s demo rating was the best for the show since the September 30th, 2019 episode did a 0.893, while the audience was the highest since the February 17th, 2020 episode had 2.437 million.
Raw is averaging a 0.576 demo rating and 1.762 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.551 demo rating and 1.861 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.
