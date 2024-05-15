WWE Raw Rating Steady, Viewership Down From Last Week

WWE Raw saw its ratings hold even this week, while the total audience was slightly down. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.53 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.589 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were even with and down 1.9% respectively from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 1.619 million.

The show’s demo rating was down from the 0.55 two weeks ago, while the total audience was the lowest since the January 15th show brought in 1.419 million. The show was up against NBA Playoffs on TNT with the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavs game doing a 1.01 and 3.238 million, while the Thunder vs. Mavericks game that was opposite Raw’s last half did a 1.30 and 3.637 million. The NHL Playoff game on ESPN did a 0.59 and 1.831 million.

Raw is averaging a 0.569 demo rating and 1.737 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.552 demo rating and 1.841 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.