WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Hit Five Week Highs

WWE Raw saw its ratings and viewership rise to the highest points in five weeks. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.733 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 5.7% and 9.1% respectively from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 1.589 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best for the show since the April 15th episode drew a 0.61, while the total audience was the top since that same episode’s 1.807 million. The show was up against NHL Playoffs on TNT with the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks game doing a 0.58 and 1.656 million viewers, while the Sun vs. Fever WNBA game on ESPN did a 0.42 demo rating and 1.556 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.569 demo rating and 1.736 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.551 demo rating and 1.832 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.