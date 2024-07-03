WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Up Ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Raw’s ratings and audience rose a touch for the go-home show before Money in the Bank. Monday’s episode scored a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.879 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 1.6% and 3.5% respectively from last week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 1.814 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the April 8th episode drew a 0.61, while the total audience was the best since the same episode had 2.362 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.567 demo rating and 1.736 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.547 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.