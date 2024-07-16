WWE Raw Rating Hits Four-Week Low, Viewership Down

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience slip to multi-week lows. Monday’s episode garnered a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.669 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 5.1% and 4.6% respectively from last week’s 0.59 demo rating and audience of 1.75 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the June 17th episode drew a 0.55, while the total audience was the worst since June 10th episode had 1.609 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.567 demo rating and 1.734 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.548 demo rating and 1.821 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.