WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Rebound After Last Week’s Drop

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience bounce back following last week’s slide. Monday’s episode garnered a 0.59 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.793 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 5.4% and 7.4% respectively from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 1.669 million.

The show’s demo rating was tied with the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since July 1st episode had 1.878 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.568 demo rating and 1.736 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.549 demo rating and 1.821 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.