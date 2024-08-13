wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Hits Four-Month High In USA Network Return
August 13, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Raw was back on the USA Network after two weeks, and its ratings hit a four-month high point. Monday’s episode scored a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.890 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 1.6% and 9.6% respectively from last week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 1.724 million.
In both metrics, the show hit its highest point since the April 8th post-WrestleMania episode drew a 0.83 demo rating and 2.362 million viewers.
Raw is averaging a 0.570 demo rating and 1.731 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.550 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.
