wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Back Up From Last Week's Low
September 17, 2024
WWE Raw rebounded in the ratings from last week’s low. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.509 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 8.9% and 5.5% respectively from last week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.430 million.
The show’s demo matched the 0.45 from two weeks ago, while the audience was still down from that episode’s 1.652 million viewers.
Raw is averaging a 0.561 demo rating and 1.714 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.540 demo rating and 1.781 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.
