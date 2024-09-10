WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Hit Eight-Month Low With NFL’s Return

WWE Raw is up against the NFL again, and predictably it took a hit in the ratings. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.430 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 8.2% and 13.4% respectively from last week’s 0.49 demo rating and audience of 1.652 million.

The show’s demo rating the lowest on USA Network since the January 8th episode brought in a 0.44, while the total viewership was the worst since the January 15th episode had 1.419 million. The show did lower viewership for the July 29th episode, but that was on SYFY due to the Olympics. Monday Night Football obviously had a huge impact, drawing 20.5 million viewers. The demo rating for the MNF game is not yet in. Last year’s Raw against the first week of Monday Night Football did a 0.40 demo rating and 1.353 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.562 demo rating and 1.720 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.543 demo rating and 1.794 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.