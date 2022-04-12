WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Down After Post-WrestleMania Bump

The rating and audience for WWE Raw went back to normal this week after last week’s post-WrestleMania bounce. Monday’s episode drew a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.803 million viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 11.5% and 14.2% from last week’s leap to a 0.61 demo rating and 2.101 million viewers.

This week’s numbers were the lowest since the March 21st episode did a 0.50 demo rating and 1.769 million viewers, though they were pretty close to in line with the 0.55 and 1.979 million for two weeks ago. Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily and #4 among all shows, behind American Idol (0.68 demo rating/5.306 million viewers), the CMT Music Awards (0.67/5.328 million), and 911 on Fox (0.62/5.058 million).

Raw is averaging a 0.474 demo rating and 1.752 million viewers in 2022 to date, down from a 0.57 demo rating and 1.853 million for the same time period in 2021. This week’s

hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.836 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.59 demo rating (1.935 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.51 demo rating (1.639 million viewers)