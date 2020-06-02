WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Down to Four-Week Low

The rating and audience for this week’s episode of Raw was down from Memorial Day and hit the lowest point in a month. Monday night’s episode of Raw brought in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.728 million viewers. Those numbers are down 3% and less that 1% from last week’s 0.51 demo rating and 1.735 million. The metrics are the lowest since the May 4th episode drew a 0.46 and an audience of 1.686 million, which is the lowest Raw we have demo and viewership numbers for.

Yep, that makes this the second-lowest numbers in Raw history. It must be said though that numbers are heavily down across the board due to news coverage of the riots taking viewers away. Raw came in at #13 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with all but one show above it being cable news shows. For comparison on how much of a boost they were, Anderson Cooper led the way on CNN with a 1.02 demo rating and 4.649 million viewers; last Monday he had 1.180 million and a 0.15 demo rating. All the top cable news numbers were up by similar ratios.

The hourly Raw numbers were:

8 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.810 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.52 demo rating (1.803 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.43 demo rating (1.571 million viewers)