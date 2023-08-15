WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Down From Last Week

WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience backtrack a bit from last week’s post-SummerSlam jump. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.757 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, down 9.8% and 6.9% respectively from last week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 1.888 million.

While down from last week, the demo rating was still above the 0.53 from two weeks ago. The total audience was the lowest since the June 12th episode had 1.595 million.

Raw is averaging a 0.550 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.472 demo rating and 1.769 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.