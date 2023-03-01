WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Down From Last Week

This week’s episode of Raw slipped a bit in the ratings and viewership this week. Wrestlenomics reports that Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.51 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.786 million viewers, down 8.9% and 11.9% from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and 2.006 million viewers.

The show was still up in the demo rating from the 0.47 from two weeks ago, though the overall viewership was the lowest number since the January 16th episode brought in 1.489 million.

The rankings for the night aren’t yet known. Raw is averaging 0.529 demo rating and 1.855 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.44 demo rating and 1.684 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.