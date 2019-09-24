WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Edge Down

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw edged down slightly from last week’s numbers. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.71 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.21 million viewers, down 1% and 3% from last week’s 0.72 demo rating and 2.272 million viewers. Both numbers were still improved from two weeks ago, when the show did a 0.69 and 2.13 million against Monday Night Football’s return.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, topped by Monday Night Football (3.68 demo rating/10.327 million), the pre-game show (1.80/5.61 million), the post-game SportsCenter (1.09/2.702 million) and TLC’s 90 Day Fiance (0.80/2.39 million). The hourly numbers were:

* 8 PM: 0.76 demo rating (2.372 million)

* 9 PM: 0.71 demo rating (2.213 million)

* 10 PM: 0.65 demo rating (2.044 million)