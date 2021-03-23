WWE RAW Rating, Viewership Down For WWE Fastlane Fallout

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.816 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is slightly down from the viewership of 1.843 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.878 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.841 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.729 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.52 rating to rank No. 6 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.53 rating to rank No. 5 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.53 rating to rank No. 4 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.53 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.56 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The NCAA Tournament action on TBS and TNT led the way both in viewership and the key demo, with the 5 PM ET game on TBS topping cable with 2.064 million viewers and a 0.62 rating, while the 8:39 PM ET game on TNT drew 1.976 million viewers and a 0.56 rating, and the 7:38 PM ET game on TBS brought in 1.748 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.