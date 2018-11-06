WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Down From Last Week

– The rating and viewership numbers edged downward for this week’s episode of Raw. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.84 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.441 million viewers, down 4% and 1% from last week’s 0.88 demo rating and 2.472 million viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the October 8th episode had a 0.82, while the audience was the worst since October 15th’s 2.396 million.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Monday Night Football took the top three spots as usual, with the game at #1 (3.92, 11.787 million viewers), the kickoff show at #2 (1.70, 5.262 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (1.22, 3.097 million). Love & Hip-Hop was #4 with a 1.07 and 2.079 million viewers. Raw’s hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.92 demo rating (2.641 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.86 demo rating (2.501 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.181 million viewers)