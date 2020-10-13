WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Up For Night 2 Of WWE Draft

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.855 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is up from the viewership of 1.686 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 2.006 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.884 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.676 million viewers. Raw was No. 32 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.60 rating to rank No. 4 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.59 rating to rank No. 6 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.52 rating to rank No. 7 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.57 rating in the key demo, which is up from the 0.52 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 3.35 rating and total viewership with 10.694 million viewers.