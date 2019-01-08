WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Rebound From Holiday Lows

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw bounced back after a couple low weeks caused by the holidays. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.80 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.324 million viewers. Those numbers are up 38% and 18% from last week’s 0.58 demo rating and 1.968 million viewers for the New Year’s Eve episode. Both numbers were the best since the December 17th episode brought in a 0.86 and an audience of 2.547 million.

Raw no longer had the holidays to worry about, but still had strong competition. The show ranked #7 for the night behind a ton of shows for the College Football Championship game, with the main game itself coming in at a monster 7.63 demo rating and 24.322 million viewers. The hourly numbers for Raw were, per Showbuzz Daily:

8 PM: 0.91 demo rating (2.609 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.80 demo rating (2.294 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.68 demo rating (2.070 million viewers)