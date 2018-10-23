WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Rise For Third Straight Week

– The ratings for this week’s Raw continued the trend of fighting back against the fall TV season, rising for the third straight week. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.92 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.548 million viewers, up 7% and 6% from last week’s 0.86 demo rating and audience of 2.396 million. The numbers were the highest for Raw since the September 3rd episode brought in a 0.97, and since the September 17th episode had 2.672 million viewers.

Raw ranked #3 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, behind Monday Night Football (3.45 demo rating, 10.325 million) and the pre-game show (1.29/4.168 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.92 demo rating (2.609 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.95 demo rating (2.792 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.88 demo rating (2.413 million viewers)