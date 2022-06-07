WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Surge Following Hell in a Cell

WWE saw a big jump in the ratings and viewership for Raw with its post-Hell in a Cell episode. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.872 million viewers per Brandon Thurston’s Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 23.8% and 25.1% from the previous week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.497 million.

The demo rating represents the best number for Raw in eight weeks, since the April 11th episode drew a 0.54. It is also the first time the demo rating has been over a 0.5 since that date. Meanwhile, the audience was the highest for Raw since the April 4th episode had 2.101 million. Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night, behind only the NHL playoffs on TNT which had a 0.66 demo rating and 1.992 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.463 demo rating and 1.722 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.55 demo rating and 1.818 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.51 demo rating (1.948 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.903 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.766 million viewers)