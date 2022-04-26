WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Slip to Three-Month Lows

This week’s episode of WWE Raw hit the lowest point on USA Network since late January. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.613 million viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 6.4% and 2.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and 1.647 million viewers.

Last night’s show marked the lowest point in both metrics for Raw on USA Network since the January 27th episode garnered a 0.43 demo rating and 1.613 million viewers. (There was a lower point for Raw but it was one of the two episodes that aired on SYFy during the Olympics.) The show ranked #4 among cable originals for the night, with the NBA Playoffs continuing to rule the way at a 1.33 demo rating for the Celtics vs. Nets game and 1.17 for the Jazz vs. Mavericks. The show’s hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.43 demo rating (1.701 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.45 demo rating (1.669 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.43 demo rating (1.472 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.472 demo rating and 1.738 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared with a 0.57 and 1.852 million in the same time period of 2021.