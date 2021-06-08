WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Rebound To Three-Week High

The ratings and audience for this week’s episode of WWE Raw pulled up from last week’s Memorial Day low to score the best numbers since mid-May. Monday’s show drew a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.64 million viewers per the PW Torch. Those are up 9% and 5% respectively from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and 1.557 million to mark the highest since the May 17th episode also had a 0.48 demo rating as well as an audience of 1.823 million.

The hourly viewership numbers for the show were:

* 8 PM: 1.667 million

* 9 PM: 1.651 million

* 10 PM: 1.602 million