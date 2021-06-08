wrestling / News

WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Rebound To Three-Week High

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Shayna Baszler Alexa Bliss

The ratings and audience for this week’s episode of WWE Raw pulled up from last week’s Memorial Day low to score the best numbers since mid-May. Monday’s show drew a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.64 million viewers per the PW Torch. Those are up 9% and 5% respectively from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and 1.557 million to mark the highest since the May 17th episode also had a 0.48 demo rating as well as an audience of 1.823 million.

The hourly viewership numbers for the show were:

* 8 PM: 1.667 million
* 9 PM: 1.651 million
* 10 PM: 1.602 million

