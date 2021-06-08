wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Rebound To Three-Week High
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
The ratings and audience for this week’s episode of WWE Raw pulled up from last week’s Memorial Day low to score the best numbers since mid-May. Monday’s show drew a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.64 million viewers per the PW Torch. Those are up 9% and 5% respectively from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and 1.557 million to mark the highest since the May 17th episode also had a 0.48 demo rating as well as an audience of 1.823 million.
The hourly viewership numbers for the show were:
* 8 PM: 1.667 million
* 9 PM: 1.651 million
* 10 PM: 1.602 million
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Raw Feud Between Elias & Jaxson Ryker
- Chelsea Green Details Her 2010 Audition for Playboy, Hopes to Work With Them Again
- Bruce Prichard On His Early Impressions Of Ahmed Johnson In WWE, What Held Ahmed Back From Being Huge Star
- Karl Anderson Thinks WWE Releases Should Hold Off On ‘Thank You’ Tweets