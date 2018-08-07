WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Tick Down

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of WWE Raw took a downward tick after last week’s surge. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.93 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.804 million viewers. Those numbers are down 6% and 3% respectively from last week’s 0.99 demo rating and audience of 2.901 million. They were, however, still an improvement over two weeks ago, when the show drew a 0.92 and 2.780 million.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood (1.00 demo rating, 1.942 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.94 demo rating (2.830 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.94 demo rating (2.854 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.91 demo rating (2.728 million viewers)