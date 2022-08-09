WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Last Week’s Spike

The ratings and audience for this week’s Raw backtracked a little bit from last week’s big jump. Monday night’s episode of Raw brought in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.956 million viewers. Those numbers are down 11.5% and 12.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.61 demo rating and total audience of 2.23 million. The numbers were still the second-highest since mid-June though, when the June 13th episode also brought in a 0.54 demo rating and a viewership of 1.986 million.

Raw ranked #2 among all TV shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s The Bachelorette (0.75 demo rating, 3.33 million viewers). The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.51 demo rating (1.953 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.56 demo rating (2.046 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.868 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.471 demo rating and 1.762 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.53 demo rating and 1.79 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.