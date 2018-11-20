WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Tick Up After Survivor Series

– The rating and viewership from this week’s episode of Raw were slightly up following Survivor Series. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.87 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.493 million viewers, up 2% each from last week’s 0.86 demo rating and 2.450 million viewers. The number in both metrics were the highest since the October 29th episode had a 0.88 demo rating and 2.472 million viewers.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. As usual, Monday Night Football won the night with a 5.53 demo rating and 16.610 million viewers, up a huge 2.08 from last week’s game. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.94 demo rating (2.721 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.87 demo rating (2.502 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.81 demo rating (2.256 million viewers)