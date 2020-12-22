WWE RAW Rating, Viewership Back Up For TLC Fallout

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.691 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is up from last week’s record-low viewership of 1.52 million viewers.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.841 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.701 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.531 million viewers. Raw was No. 22 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.53 rating to rank No. 5 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.55 rating to rank No. 4 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.51 rating to rank No. 6 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.53 rating in the key demo. That’s up from last week’s 0.41 rating, which was also a record-low rating for the show.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 3.38 rating and total viewership with 12.721 million viewers.