WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Up For Hell in a Cell Go-Home Show

WWE saw a small increase in ratings and overall audience for Raw ahead of this weekend’s Hell in a Cell. According to Wrestlenomics and Brandon Thurston, Monday night’s show drew a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.742 million viewers. Those numbers are up 2% and 6% respectively from last week’s 0.48 demo rating and audience of 1.640 million. Thurston’s early report and analysis can be seen here.

The numbers represent the best for the show since the May 10th episode had a 0.53 demo rating, and since the May 17th episode had 1.823 million viewers. Raw is currently averaging a 0.545 demo rating and 1.814 million viewers for 2021 to date, down 4% and 3% from 2020’s average of a 0.569 demo rating and 1.883 million viewers.